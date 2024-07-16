South-west monsoon will remain active in peninsular and central India: IMD

New Delhi: The southern and western states that have received heavy rainfall in the last few days, are likely to be battered more over the next 4-5 days as the south-west monsoon will remain active in peninsular and central India, the India Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, coastal and south interior Karnataka, and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, whereas heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely in other parts of Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

“The south west monsoon will remain in an active phase for another 8-10 days bringing copious rain up to peninsular, central and western India. Subsequently, it may go into a weak phase,” M Rajeevan, veteran weather scientist and former Secretary, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences told DH.

IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall across Kerala for the next five days and a red alert has been sounded in Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Tuesday. Orange alert has been issued for seven more districts.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the picturesque Nilgiris and parts of Coimbatore districts have been drenched with unprecedented rainfall in the past two days. The eastern slopes of the Western Ghats in Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts in Tamil Nadu have also experienced heavy to very heavy rains since July 14.

The continuous downpour has made life tough for residents of Ooty and tourists who are experiencing nail-biting cold for the past few days. A thick layer of mist is also causing inconvenience to motorists in the Nilgiris.