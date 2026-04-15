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'Southern states will be stifled': Opposition unites in flagging concerns on delimitation

Chidambaram claimed that the voice of southern states will be “suppressed and stifled” while demanding that the bill be “opposed unanimously and defeated”.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewspoliticsCongressJairam RameshdelimitationP Chidambaram

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