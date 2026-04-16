Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Southern states will get a better deal : Tejasvi Surya on Constitution amendment bill

The Bengaluru South MP accused Opposition parties, particularly southern regional parties like the DMK, of running a 'misleading propaganda' campaign.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsLok SabhaTejasvi Suryadelimitation

Follow us on :

Follow Us