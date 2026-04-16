<p>New Delhi: Defending the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the women's reservation law, along with two other related bills, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said that southern states and smaller states “could not have got a better deal” under the proposed framework.</p><p>Speaking during the debate in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok%20sabha">Lok Sabha</a>, the Bengaluru South MP accused Opposition parties, particularly southern regional parties like the DMK, of running a “misleading propaganda” campaign. </p><p>“Why are Opposition parties and some regional parties of the South making so much noise? The tears they are shedding are crocodile tears,” he said.</p>.'Discrimination against South India': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proposes 'hybrid model' for delimitation .<p>Surya emphasised that southern states stand to gain more seats after delimitation and urged that the exercise should not be viewed as a disadvantage to the South. </p><p>He highlighted the Modi government’s decisive approach to long-pending issues, citing the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and the abrogation of Article 370 as examples of its commitment to solving problems rather than postponing them.</p><p><strong>United Andhra Pradesh bifurcation : </strong></p><p>Strongly opposing the “hybrid model” on delimitation and Lok Sabha seat expansion proposed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Surya argued that it would violate the fundamental democratic principle of “one person, one vote, one value.”</p><p>In a sharp attack on the Congress-led UPA government, he said the division of Andhra Pradesh by the Congress-led UPA government had been handled worse than the partition of India. </p><p>“The Congress-led UPA government divided the undivided Andhra Pradesh into AP and Telangana. The partition of AP and Telangana was done in a worse fashion than the British did during the partition of India and Pakistan. This is the kind of legacy that they have,” he said.</p><p>Surya's remarks kicked up row with both Congress and BRS parties in Telangana criticised and demanded his apology. </p>