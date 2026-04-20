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‘Southern states would’ve got more Lok Sabha seats than 2011 projections’: Anurag Thakur

The BJP leader accused the Congress, DMK, TMC and SP of putting up a 'false narrative' that delimitation would punish and hurt southern states.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 22:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAnurag Thakur

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