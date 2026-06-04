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Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala: India Meteorological Department

The IMD expects rainfall in India to be around 90% of the long-period average this year.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:03 IST
IMDKeralamonsoonIndiaClimateIndia Meteorological Department

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