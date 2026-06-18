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Southwest monsoon in hiatus, advancement to Mumbai stalled due to El Nino: Meteorologists

The onset of the monsoon in Mumbai is delayed by a week and rains have eluded better parts of Maharashtra after entering the state 11 days ago.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsmonsoonweatherEl Nino

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