Southwest monsoon in hiatus, advancement to Mumbai stalled due to El Nino: Meteorologists

<p>New Delhi: The advancement of the southwest monsoon to central, western and northern India is stalled because of a “hiatus” in its progress and a “weak” monsoon flow triggered by the dreaded El Nino, top meteorologists said here on Thursday.</p><p>The onset of the monsoon in Mumbai is delayed by a week and rains have eluded better parts of Maharashtra after entering the state 11 days ago. The overall rainfall deficiency for the country has reached 40%, with Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jharkhand recording more than a 70% shortfall.</p><p>“The hiatus is because of the El Nino effect. The next 2-3 weeks will be largely dry. This may adversely impact sowing in northern states,” veteran weather forecaster M Rajeevan, former Secretary in the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Is India prepared for a 'Super El Nino'? Why scientists are worried about 2026 and what it could mean .<p>El Nino is an unusual warming of the Pacific Ocean that plays havoc with weather systems around the world. This year, scientists fear, a super El Nino may develop.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department said, “Overall, weaker south west monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over the country for the next one week between June 18-24.”</p><p>The weather bureau said the situation will improve in the subsequent week (June 25 to July 1), but experts are not very hopeful. “There can be a short spell of rain, but dry weather will largely continue in north India at least up to July 10,” Rajeevan said.</p><p>Currently, El Nino conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the south-west monsoon season.</p><p>According to the IMD, the atmosphere has responded to the warming sea surface temperatures, and the coupled ocean–atmosphere system now exhibits characteristics consistent with El Nino conditions.</p><p>Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System indicate a further strengthening of El Nino conditions during the Southwest Monsoon season. With the fear of a strong El Nino developing, the IMD earlier downgraded its monsoon forecast to 90% of average rainfall between June and September.</p><p>This means the country is staring at its worst monsoon in a decade.</p><p>“As per IMD model guidance today, the rainfall activity could pick up on west coast from June 24 onwards, reaching to North Konkan around June 26-27. Mumbai may set a new record of most delayed onset,” said K S Hosalikar, a former head of IMD Mumbai.</p><p>An IMD official said the cross-equatorial flow in the Arabian Sea and western Indian Ocean – a major source of moisture for the monsoon – is weaker than normal. A strong surge from the Arabian Sea is also missing.</p><p>The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) - a giant ball of clouds, rain, and winds that moves from west to east across the Indian and Pacific Oceans – is also not favourable for monsoon advancement. The MJO acts like a giant remote control for the monsoon and depending on its location, it can help or hurt the rain.</p><p>In the next one week, good monsoon rain is likely only in the north-east, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and parts of peninsular India including coastal Karnataka.</p>