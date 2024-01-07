SP chief should introspect before taking a jibe at BSP: Mayawati

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The SP chief who is helpless owing to his and his government's anti-Dalit policies, habits and style of working, should introspect before making any unrestrained comment on the BSP and check how tainted his reputation is in this strengthening the BJP and reconciling with them."

"Also, who can forget the blessings given by the then SP chief to the BJP before and after winning the parliamentary elections. And then how can the public forget the meetings of the SP leadership with the BJP leadership after their government was formed (in the Centre)? In such a situation, it would be appropriate if SP fights communal forces," she added.