<p>Gorakhpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party chief<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Akhilesh%20Yadav"> Akhilesh </a>Yadav for his "bring 100 MLAs, become CM" remark, calling it a sign of the opposition party's frustration.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters at his residence in Gorakhpur, state <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>president Pankaj Chaudhary claimed Yadav's comment clearly showed that the Samajwadi Party was not in a position to form a government on its own.</p>.<p>"Such remarks reflect the Samajwadi Party's desperation. Had they been confident, they would have talked about forming the government themselves," he said.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Yadav had said that "whoever brings 100 legislators would naturally be in a position to claim the chief minister's chair".</p>.<p>"Both the deputy chief ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak) want to be the chief minister. Whoever brings 100 legislators will get a chance to become the chief minister. There will not be a better opportunity than this," Yadav had said.</p>.<p>Dismissing speculation of any rift within the BJP, Chaudhary said the government and the party organisation were functioning in complete coordination.</p>.<p>"There is no difference between the government and the party organisation. If any issue arises, it will be resolved internally," he said.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also alleged that the opposition had run out of issues, and that is why it was making "immature statements" to grab headlines. </p>