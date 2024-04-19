Spanish woman's gangrape in Jharkhand: Victim and husband narrate ordeal in detailed video

The Spanish woman who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand on March 2, 2024 when she was riding with her husband who is a Brazilian, has now released a video comprising clips that detail the horror the couple survived. The video shows the couple riding through a deserted field is when they stop by— supposedly seeking help in directions.

The couple released the video on their YouTube channel titled "Aroundtheworld Vicente y Fernanda" in which their vehicles can be seen parked as the couple interacts with 9-10 men. The victim's husband Vicente has used pointers in the video to apparently show the faces of the alleged rapists who he said "attacked" the couple minutes after their interaction.

A text piece in the video read: "We decided to record everything, as we didn't really know what was going to happen. If the police were going to take us seriously, if they were going to send us home, we didn't know."