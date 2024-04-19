Spanish woman's gangrape in Jharkhand: Victim and husband narrate ordeal in detailed video

The Spanish woman who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand on March 2, 2024 when she was riding with her husband who is a Brazilian, has now released a video comprising clips that detail the horror the couple survived. The video shows the couple riding through a deserted field is when they stop by— supposedly seeking help in directions.
The couple released the video on their YouTube channel titled "Aroundtheworld Vicente y Fernanda" in which their vehicles can be seen parked as the couple interacts with 9-10 men. The victim's husband Vicente has used pointers in the video to apparently show the faces of the alleged rapists who he said "attacked" the couple minutes after their interaction.
A text piece in the video read: "We decided to record everything, as we didn't really know what was going to happen. If the police were going to take us seriously, if they were going to send us home, we didn't know."
The video supported with subtitles then reads that the group of men approached the couple, and tried grabbing the peanuts that Fernanda was having, without her permission, minutes after which the couple decided to restart their ride.
The person marked in blue is one of the alleged attackers/rapist who assaulted Vicente and Fernanda
Credit: Youtube/@Aroundtheworld Vicente y Fernanda
Vicente is then seen riding the bike as he heads in search of a place where the couple could have had their dinner. He then reaches a village named Kunji and says that "this is a village that we will never forget".
Fernanda has to be given a pill. She has been raped by seven men several times. Sons of b*****s, Sons of b*****s. They have hit me with their helmets, and thrown a rock on my head...Vicente
Unable to find a stay anywhere around, Vicente and Fernanda decided to camp in open. They reached the same spot where they had met the group of men, only to be attacked. In the video, Vicente is seen saying that the assault started at around 8 pm in the night, and went on till 11 pm. While Vicente was thrashed and punched, the men allegedly raped Fernanda.
Vicente is then seen speaking in Spanish wherein he narrates the horror survived by the couple, while the couple starts riding in search of hospital and the police.
Vicente and Fernanda seen riding through a deserted land somehwere near Dumka in Jharkhand.
Credit: Youtube/@Aroundtheworld Vicente y Fernanda
As he rode, Vicente is seen stating that the perpetrators allegedly held Fernanda on knife point as they raped her. The couple then arrives to a hospital which initially looks deserted, however, they are then seen being guided by a guard who helps them park their bikes inside the hospital after which Vicente and Fernanda stayed there for the night.
The couple is then seen in a room where Fernanda shows her swollen face and the wounds. Vicente later says that they have been asked by the police to stay in the hospital. The couple then leaves the hospital on their bikes and are seen being escorted by a police jeep that helped them reach another hospital in Dumka which was 80 km from where they had stayed for the night.
Vicente and Fernanda then reach a city where several media persons are seen rushing to click a picture of the biker couple. A police personnel is then seen advising the couple to keep their helmets on while they entered the hospital for Fernanda's DNA test.
The couple is then taken into the hospital room where Vicente further narrates their ordeal and Fernanda is seen consoling her husband as he breaks down. After Fernanda's DNA samples were collected, Vicente is seen saying that the couple spent more than three hours in the hospital.
Vicente and Fernanda are then escorted by army and police personnel outside the hospital, into a four wheeler, in which they were taken to a hotel. The couple stayed there until they would feel better, and later decided to continue their world tour on their bikes.
The mediapersons gathered outside their hotel room are then seen questioning the couple, while the hotel staff in the presence of the police escorted them to their bikes. The two then left for Nepal.