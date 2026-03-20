<p>Mysuru: Sparrows, closely associated with human habitats, once a common sight near homes and streets, are seen rarely now. </p><p>They were found in large numbers in several pockets of Mysuru. Now, their presence is restricted to a few specific pockets and their density of presence has dwindled. </p><p>They are silently disappearing from urban and even rural spaces - thanks to the rapid urbanisation, modernisation, and a change in human habitat pattern. World Sparrow Day was observed on Friday, March 20. </p><p>"Studies across India show that sparrow populations in cities have declined by 50% over the past decade," says Savitha Nagabhushan of People for Animals.</p><p>She added, "The decline is mainly due to loss of nesting spaces - loss of trees, shrubs, and open spaces. Modern buildings - with glass, concrete, and sealed walls - lack cavities for nesting. The sparrows also face food scarcity, due to a decline in insects (especially for chicks) following widespread use of pesticides and chemicals; and lesser spillage of grains. Changing environment, air and noise pollution are also affecting their survival and breeding". </p>.World Sparrow Day: Conservation efforts offer hope for sparrows' return to Delhi.<p>She informed, "They were found in the traditional market and trading areas like Devaraja Market, Shivarampet, and Bogadi where rice mandis also existed. Sparrows thrived on grain spillage. They were seen in old city localities with cattle sheds and tiled-roof houses that provided nesting space - KG Koppal, Vontikoppal, Paduvarahalli, Hinkal, Ashoka Road and Irwin Road (backstreet areas). They are still surviving in Devaraja Market, as they revived feeding and nesting support by bird lovers like Kokila Ramesh Jain, who is creating nest boxes, and board games to create awareness. They have moved to less disturbed areas outside the city - like Melukote, Pandavapura, or Suttur". </p><p><strong>Coexistance</strong></p><p>Naturalist S Shylajesha said, "The population of sparrows has declined by 50% even in rural areas, as there are hardly houses with tiled-roof and cow sheds. They are less adaptable and specific about their nesting space and materials. People should welcome them, remembering that the nature belongs to them too".</p><p>Savitha suggested, "The government must promote bird-friendly urban planning, with ventilated buildings for nesting space; encourage native tree plantation; and regulate the use of pesticides and chemicals. NGOs must conduct awareness drives in schools and communities, to protect and restore urban green spaces. They should distribute nest boxes and water bowls, and encourage citizen participation through campaigns to place water bowls and grains on balconies/windows, install sparrow nest boxes; plant native plants and shrubs, and avoid excessive pesticides".</p><p><strong>Ecological balance</strong></p><p>Highlighting their ecological role, she said, "Sparrows feed on insects, especially during breeding season, helping pest-control, naturally. They contribute to plant growth, by dispersing seeds. They are a part of the food chain and support the ecosystem, by being a prey to other species. They are indicators of the environmental health. Their presence reflects a balanced ecosystem and their decline signals environmental stress".</p>