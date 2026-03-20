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Sparrow population drops about 50% in urban, rural India: Report

They are silently disappearing from urban and even rural spaces - thanks to the rapid urbanisation, modernisation, and a change in human habitat pattern.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 18:09 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 18:09 IST
India NewsMysurusparrows

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