Speaker Om Birla asks LS secretariat to get 'faulty' notice to remove him 'rectified' to prevent its rejection

Birla directed the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the defective notice amended and take action on it. The notice will be listed after the start of the second phase of the Budget session from March 9.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 08:00 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 08:00 IST

