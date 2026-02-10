<p>Lok Sabha Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Om%20Birla">Om Birla </a>on Tuesday directed House Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine a notice served by the opposition for moving a resolution to remove him from office, <em>PTI </em>reported quoting sources. </p><p>A total of 119 opposition MPs submitted the notice for moving the resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP)<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi"> Rahul Gandhi </a>and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for suspending eight MPs.</p>.Opposition submits notice seeking removal of Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker.<p>Birla has asked Singh to examine the notice and take appropriate action. It will also be processed according to the rules. </p><p>The notice was submitted by Congress MP K Suresh on behalf of several opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party and DMK. However, TMC MPs refrained from signing the notice. </p>