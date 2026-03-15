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Speaker Om Birla asks parties to ensure discipline in Lok Sabha

In his letter to leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha, Birla said certain members have been undermining the "dignity and prestige" of the country's Parliamentary democracy.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 15:01 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

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