Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Speaker Om Birla had grave concerns over PM Modi's security: Lok Sabha Secretariat sources

Lok Sabha Secretariat sources said that some MPs used unparliamentary language as the confrontation unfolded.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentOm BirlaLok Sabha speaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us