<p>New Delhi: A complete breakdown of discipline in the Lok Sabha had led Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla</a> to state that he felt the prime minister was in grave danger, Lok Sabha Secretariat sources said. </p><p>Calling the incident “one of the most unfortunate and undesirable episodes” witnessed in the Lower House, sources said that incident drew widespread attention and concern both within the House and beyond, in India and abroad.</p>.Opposition to move resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office.<p>Sources said that this is contrary to the statements and media bytes issued by Opposition Members of Parliament and functionaries of political parties alleging that Birla’s statement was devoid of facts and that there was no imminent threat to the Prime Minister.</p><p>“To place the matter in its proper perspective, it is essential to appreciate that the above-mentioned statement made by the Hon’ble Speaker must be viewed against the backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House on that day. From the very commencement of the proceedings, the atmosphere in the Chamber deteriorated sharply, giving rise to serious concerns regarding safety, decorum, and the dignity of parliamentary functioning,” sources said. </p>.'You are under sustained pressure from BJP': Congress' women MPs write to Om Birla.<p>As the proceedings began, MPs belonging to opposition parties entered the Well of the House, which LS Secretariat sources termed was in “open defiance of established parliamentary norms”. “The situation escalated rapidly as certain Members climbed onto tables, tore official papers, and hurled them towards the Chair,” sources said. </p><p>“Amid this chaos, several women MPs moved aggressively towards the seat of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, forming a virtual cordon around it. Disturbingly, certain women Members further crossed over to the Treasury Benches carrying banners and placards, adopting an openly confrontational posture. They not only laid siege to the Prime Minister’s seat but also advanced deep into the Treasury Benches, encroaching upon the space where senior Ministers were seated, thereby heightening the sense of disorder and insecurity within the Chamber,” source said. </p><p>LS Secretariat sources said that some MPs used unparliamentary language as the confrontation unfolded. All of these led to the Speaker's concerns, they added. “His advice to the Prime Minister not to enter the Chamber at that juncture was guided solely by the need to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary business and to safeguard the dignity and sanctity of the institution,” sources said. </p>