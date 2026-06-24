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Speaker Om Birla to take decisions on defections in TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) before monsoon session

The rebel group also expressed allegiance to the Narendra Modi government and voiced the desire to join the ruling NDA.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsOm BirlaTrinamool CongressShiv Sena (UBT)

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