Special Parliament session could be precursor to early Lok Sabha polls, says Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) leader, whose party has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, did not respond to queries about 'one nation one election', but added, "There are issues which will be strongly raised during the upcoming session....This government is dragging its feet on the issue of caste census. Forget a caste census, it has not even begun the census which, as per norms, should have been completed long back. This government has time for all other things," said the former NDA ally, who got a caste survey done in the state after the Centre made it clear that it would not conduct separate headcounts for social groups other than SCs and STs.