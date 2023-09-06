'Special session convened without consultation, but want to participate because...' Sonia writes to Modi

Sonia Gandhi went on to highlight the issues the opposition would like discussed in the House including current economic situation with focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSME, the commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them, the demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations, the continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the State, rise in communal tension in different States like Haryana, continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, and the urgent need of a caste census among others.

The five day session will start on September 18.