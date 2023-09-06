'Special session convened without consultation, but want to participate because...' Sonia writes to Modi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Special Session of the Parliament convened by the NDA government.
In the letter, she outlined the issues the opposition would like to be taken up in the Parliament.
"I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business", the veteran politician said, adding "We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance. I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues."
Sonia Gandhi went on to highlight the issues the opposition would like discussed in the House including current economic situation with focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSME, the commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them, the demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations, the continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the State, rise in communal tension in different States like Haryana, continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, and the urgent need of a caste census among others.
The five day session will start on September 18.