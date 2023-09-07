Special session to shift to new Parliament building on Ganesh Chaturthi

The special session called by the Narendra Modi government will commence in the old Parliament building on September 18 and it is expected to be shifted to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, sources said.
From the second day, the proceedings of both the Houses may take place in the new building. However, there is no official announcement on this.
As per Hindu belief, it is auspicious to start a venture by offering pooja to Lord Ganesha. Since the government wanted to start the session in the new building on an auspicious day, it decided to do it on Ganesh Chaturthi, sources said.
"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had announced on X.
Though the Centre has not disclosed the agenda of the session, there is speculation that the government may bring Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.
The new building, a prestigious project of the BJP government, was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28 amid religious rituals. Built at a cost of Rs 971 crore, the building can accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha.