Speculative and misleading: MEA on media report saying ammunition from India entering Ukraine

New Delhi: India on Thursday described as "inaccurate" a media report that said artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop it.

"We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He said India has an "impeccable" track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items.