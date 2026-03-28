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Speeding Thar kills three near Gurugram, driver arrested

The police have police arrested the accused driver and taken the SUV into custody after registering an FIR, they said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsgurugramRoad accidentoverspeedingthar

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