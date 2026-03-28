<p>Gurugram: A speeding Thar mowed down two boys and their grandfather in Khod village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pataudi">Pataudi</a>, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The police have police arrested the accused driver and taken the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suv">SUV</a> into custody after registering an FIR, they said.</p>.<p>Zayed Khan and Ishant, aged eight and 10, died on the spot, while their maternal grandfather, 60-year-old Subhash, succumbed in a hospital, they said.</p>.<p>The deceased hailed from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>.</p>.<p>According to the police, Subhash had come to Lokra Road near Khod village to visit his brothers with his two grandsons.</p>.Mother of Gurugram road accident victim questions bail to accused.<p>Around 11 pm on Friday, when he was returning home with the two boys, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahindra-thar">Mahindra Thar</a> allegedly struck them from behind, throwing them several feet away from the point of impact, the police said.</p>.<p>After receiving information, the police from Pataudi police station took the three bodies into custody and sent them to the mortuary.</p>.<p>After the accident, the driver of the SUV (Thar) fled after leaving his vehicle on spot.</p>.<p>The police arrested, Deepanshu, 25, resident of Gurugram's Goriyawas village, a senior police officer said, adding that they are questioning the accused.</p>.<p>"We have arrested the accused driver and are questioning him. His <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/medical-examination">medical examination</a> will be conducted soon to clarify whether he had consumed alcohol or not, because the Thar vehicle was at a high speed when the accident happened", Pataudi SHO Brahm Prakash said. </p>