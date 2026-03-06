<p>New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with several Indian nationals stranded in the region, SpiceJet will be operating 14 special flights from the UAE on Friday to bring passengers back home.</p>.<p>Around 281 international flights have been cancelled by the Indian carriers on Thursday due the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region.</p>.<p>In the last three days, SpiceJet has operated 25 special flights from the UAE to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.</p>.SpiceJet to operate 13 special flights from UAE on Thursday.<p>According to the statement released by the airlines, it will operate 9 flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 services to Delhi and 1 from Dubai to Pune on Friday.</p>.<p>The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures.</p> <p><em><strong>(With Inputs from PTI)</strong></em></p>