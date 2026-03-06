Menu
india

SpiceJet to operate 14 special flights from UAE on Friday

The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 09:29 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 09:29 IST
India News

