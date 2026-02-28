<p>New Delhi: With West Asia remaining a “high-risk” environment for civil aviation, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/directorate-general-of-civil-aviation">Directorate General of Civil Aviation</a> (DGCA) on Saturday asked Indian operators to avoid operating within airspace of 11 countries in the region, saying there could be high probability of “spill-over risks” like misidentification of civil aircraft.</p><p>The DGCA shared the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) issued by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) with domestic operators and said the high-risk zone encompasses “all altitudes and flight levels” in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.</p>.World's busiest airport in Dubai shuts down amid Iran attack.<p>The advisory in alignment with international safety standards and the EASA CZIB, which remains valid till March 2 have asked Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airlines">airlines</a> to refrain from operating within the affected airspace listed above all flight levels and altitudes. They will also have to closely monitor updated aeronautical information publications and NOTAMs by affected countries.</p><p>The advisory said the current situation presents the critical hazards to civil flight operations. There could be “retaliatory actions” in the form of potential attacks against US and Israeli assets in the region, affecting both Iranian airspace and neighboring states.</p><p>The weaponry capabilities include the presence of all-altitude capable air-defence systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and military air assets while “operational errors” include “high probability of spill-over risks”, including misidentification of civil aircraft, miscalculation, or failure of military interception procedures, it said.</p>