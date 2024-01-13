Spirit of 'Ram Rajya' enshrined in Constitution: Vice President Dhankhar

"The society will remain healthy only when all its sections remain united... Those who want to divide the society, want to spread poison for immediate political gains are not only enemies of the society but also their own," he asserted.

"There is no need to teach a lesson to such elements because they are our own. There is a need to make them aware... they need to be brought on the right path. This needs to be done not institutionally but in our society," Dhankhar said.