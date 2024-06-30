Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya hopeful of India bettering its medals tally at Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday expressed optimism about the Indian contingent setting a new benchmark at the upcoming Paris Olympics, emphasising that sports have been a priority area in recent years.

"I am confident that this contingent will sustain India's growth trajectory in sports," said Mandaviya during the ceremonial send-off of the Paris-bound athletes and the unveiling of the playing kits of the contingent.

"We saw a spurt from two medals in 2016 Rio to seven in Tokyo as India rose from 67th to 48th (position), largely due to Neeraj Chopra's javelin gold. I am hoping that our athletes will take us even higher on the medal table this time."

Attended by athletes, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the event also highlighted the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme in supporting athletes ahead of the Games.