Sri Lanka arrests 21 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in its waters

Colombo: At least 21 Indian fishermen have been arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lanka's territorial waters, the island nation's Navy has said, taking the total number this year to 195.

The Indian fishermen were arrested and their four trawlers were seized on Wednesday in the northeastern waters off Mannar and Kovilan.

The Navy said that in 2023 they had arrested 195 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.