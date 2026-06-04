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Sri Lanka Navy welcomes INS Airavat

INS Airavat was bringing along critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha from the Indian Coast Guard through a Government of India grant, said the Indian High Commission in Colombo.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:03 IST
Sri LankaArmyIndian NavyIndian newsNavySri Lankan Navy

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