Sri Lanka Navy welcomes INS Airavat

<p>Colombo: Indian Naval Ship Airavat was accorded a traditional welcome at the port of Colombo, the Sri Lankan Navy said on Thursday.</p>.<p>INS Airavat was bringing along critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha from the Indian Coast Guard through a Government of India grant, said the Indian High Commission in Colombo.</p>.<p>“Visits by Indian Navy vessels to Sri Lanka aim to further strengthen the strong bonds between both friendly Navies, which is in line with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Hon’ble Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR vision," it said.</p>.Indian naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka for operational deployment.<p>MAHASAGAR (Maritime Heads for Active Security And Growth for All in the Region) is the Indian Navy’s flagship outreach initiative designed to foster high-level virtual dialogue and collaboration among maritime leaders in the Indian Ocean Region and the African nations.</p>.<p>The Class Landing Ship Tank Airavat was on an Operational Turn Around by embarking fuel and provisions and arrived at the Colombo port on Monday.</p>.<p> Commanding Officer of the Ship, Commander IP Patil, called on the Sri Lanka Navy Commander Western Naval Area, and took part in professional and sports interaction with the island nation's Navy. </p>