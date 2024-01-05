Sri Lanka President backs India-mooted 13A as solution to Tamil demand for political autonomy

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday backed the India-mooted 13th Amendment as a solution to address the minority Tamil community's long-pending demand for political autonomy.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987. The 13A provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community.

Addressing a group of professionals in Jaffna, the capital of the Tamil-dominated Northern Province, Wickremesinghe said the devolution of power shouldn’t merely be a political concept but an economic reality.

The 13A became a part of Sri Lanka’s constitution in 1987 through the direct intervention of the then-Indian government led by prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

It created nine provincial councils for nine provinces with a temporary merger of the North and East which the Tamil minority claims is their traditional homeland.

“If we examine the provisions of the 13 Amendment, there is ample authority to establish a robust local economy. We pledge not to intervene in those affairs. I am encouraging you to take the initiative," Wickremesinghe said.

Presently, the Western Province is the sole region capable of substantial independent spending, while others are financially dependent on it, he said.