<p>Colombo: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu as he congratulated actor-turned-politician<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay"> Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay </a>on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of the southern Indian state.</p>.<p>In a social media post, Dissanayake said Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are "connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations”.</p>.<p>“Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership,” he said.</p>.Sri Lankan leaders congratulate Vijay on his victory in Tamil Nadu's assembly polls.<p>Dissanayake said he looked forward to working together within the framework of the India-Sri Lanka partnership towards “greater prosperity and progress”.</p>.<p>“The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success,” he added.</p>.<p>Tamils make up approximately 18 per cent of Sri Lanka's population, forming the largest ethnic minority in the island nation.</p>.<p>The population consists of two main groups, Sri Lankan Tamils (descendants of long-term residents who constitute approximately 13 per cent) and Indian Tamils (descendants of plantation workers brought by the British, who constitute about 5 per cent). They predominantly live in the Northern and Eastern provinces.</p>.<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-chief Vijay, 51, was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held in Chennai. </p>