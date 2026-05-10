Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu linked by history, culture: President Dissanayake congratulates CM Vijay

Dissanayake said he looked forward to working together within the framework of the India-Sri Lanka partnership towards 'greater prosperity and progress'.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSri LankaVijayAnura Kumara DissanayakeTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us