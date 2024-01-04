Lord Balaji's net worth Rs 3 lakh crore; here's how Tirupati temple makes its money

The TTD has been considering giving the other 169 assets on lease. The TTD also has Kalyana Mandapams (wedding venues) at as many as 307 places. Out of these, 29 are on lease to the endowment department and 166 of those have been given to others on lease.

The TTD will receive an annual income of Rs 4 crore through these leased mandapams. Through the SRIVANI Trust, the TTD is also running 97 mandapams and collected donations from the devotees worth Rs 1,021 crores.