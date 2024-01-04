Lord Balaji's net worth Rs 3 lakh crore; here's how Tirupati temple makes its money

The net worth of Lord Balaji at Tirumala Hill shrine has reportedly created a 'new record' when compared to the market capitalisation of major stock market-listed companies in the nation.
Market capitalisation of major companies like TATA Motors, Nestle and Bajaj Finserv and other major companies listed in the stock market is reportedly valued at Rs 2.6 lakh crore, while the deity's asset's net worth is close to Rs 3 lakh crore.
Sri Venkateswara Swamy's net worth of assets amounts to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, as per the white paper released by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in 2022.
News18 citing sources in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said that the net worth may now have reached nearly Rs 3 lakh crore as the 2022 white paper was released almost 14 months back.
The data also shows that Lord Balaji’s Hundi in Tirumala has an annual income of Rs 1,400 crore. To put things in perspective, Sachin Tendulkar's income is Rs 1,300 crore while Virat Kohli makes Rs 1,000 crore a year.
Sri Venkateswara Swamy earns through many sources, like direct offerings, hair from devotees, interest amount on fixed deposits and hundreds of crores of rupees as donations by the devotees to various TTD-run trusts.
TTD’s executive officer, Dharma Reddy, recently announced the details of the assets of Lord Balaji. Subsequently, 11,225 kg of gold in the name of Lord Balaji was deposited in various banks.
The presiding deity's golden ornaments weighed 1088.62 Kg, and silver ornaments weighed 9071.85 Kg.
The 6,000 acres of forest land under TTD limits, properties of 7,636 acres at 75 places are among the immovable assets. While 1,226 acres are agriculture land, 6,409 acres are non-agriculture land.
Seventy one temples across India have been running in association with the TTD and there are 535 other assets, out of which 159 are under lease from which the TTD gets an annual income of Rs 4 crore through leased assets.
The TTD has been considering giving the other 169 assets on lease. The TTD also has Kalyana Mandapams (wedding venues) at as many as 307 places. Out of these, 29 are on lease to the endowment department and 166 of those have been given to others on lease.
The TTD will receive an annual income of Rs 4 crore through these leased mandapams. Through the SRIVANI Trust, the TTD is also running 97 mandapams and collected donations from the devotees worth Rs 1,021 crores.