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SriLankan Airlines accuses Indian employees of Rs 22 million fraud

The Sri Lankan flag carrier said that the fraud was carried out by altering invoices, payment details and signatures.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri LankaFraud

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