<p>Colombo: SriLankan Airlines has accused several Indian employees based in its Chennai office of misappropriating funds worth Rs 22 million.</p><p>In a statement issued on Saturday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lankan</a> flag carrier said that the fraud was carried out by altering invoices, payment details and signatures.</p>.Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry computer system hacked; $2.5 million stolen.<p>"With regard to the misappropriation of funds at SriLankan Airlines' office in Chennai, the airline wishes to inform that a few employees, all Indian nationals working in the finance department in Chennai are alleged to have misappropriated a total of INR 22 million over a period of time by fraudulently altering invoices, payment details and signatures," it said.</p><p>The airline did not specify the duration of the misappropriation.</p><p>It said that Indian law enforcement has been contacted, and investigations are currently ongoing to recover the loss.</p><p>It also referred to a separate incident of an erroneous payment made to a service provider in the UAE due to a compromised email account.</p>