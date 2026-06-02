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Srinagar airport to be shut for fortnight from Oct 1 for maintenance; locals fear blow to business

As this two-week shutdown directly clashes with the peak Durga Puja holiday season, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism sector is expected to deal a massive blow.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsAirportJammu and KashmirTourismSrinagarDurga PujaOctoberMaintenance work

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