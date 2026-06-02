<p>Srinagar: Starting October 1, the Srinagar international Airport will suspend all flight operations for 15 days as the airport will undergo crucial runway maintenance and repair work, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>As this two-week shutdown directly clashes with the peak Durga Puja holiday season, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism sector is expected to deal a massive blow. </p>.<p>Travel operators fear the closure will lead to widespread cancellations and heavy financial losses as the valley traditionally witnesses a massive influx of tourists from West Bengal during this period. </p>.Hundreds of tourists stranded as Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed for second day.<p>According to airport officials, a phased maintenance schedule will begin ahead of the total shutdown.</p>.<p>Starting July, airport operations will be closed for two days every week. This will culminate in the full 15-day closure from October 1 to October 15.</p>.<p>The runway repairs are essential for operational safety, the officials said, adding that flight restrictions have already been in place since April 6 following a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Indian Air Force.</p>.Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 tourist spots, signaling revival of travel sector.<p>The airports operational window has already shrunk dramatically due to ongoing engineering work, and flights currently operate only between 8 am and 5 pm which is a significant reduction from the previous schedule of 7pm to 10pm.</p>.<p>With the October closure looming, hospitality and travel stakeholders are urging authorities to reconsider the timeline, saying that cutting off air connectivity during one of the busiest domestic tourism blocks of the year could devastate the local economy.</p>.<p>(With PTI Inputs)</p>