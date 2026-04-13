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Stalin claims Centre asked state to consider discontinuing bonus for paddy, FM Sitharaman hits back

Expanding domestic production of pulses and oilseeds was not only an economic necessity but also a strategic need, she argued.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNirmala SitharamanMK StalinIndia Politics

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