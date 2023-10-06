Stalin slams PM Modi for 'encroachment' of temples taunt against DMK regime

The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged in his Telangana poll campaign two days ago that the DMK government has 'encroached' Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu and indulged in 'irregularities' vis-à-vis the properties and income of the shrines. 'I categorically deny this allegation and convey my strong condemnation to the Prime Minister.' Blaming a Tamil daily for publishing the 'lie uttered by the Prime Minister,' he demanded to know how Narendra Modi, who holds a responsible and high office of the nation could level such a wrong and defamatory allegation. Also, Stalin asked if it was fair to make such a comment in another state.