Stalin to launch new scheme for quick delivery of government services

Such camps are scheduled to be held under the direct supervision of the CM to receive from people, representations related to government departments and services.

The CM will launch the scheme in Coimbatore and at the same time, state ministers will be following suit in their respective districts.

In the first phase, from December 18 to January 6, as many as 1,745 camps are scheduled to be held in districts other than the four northern districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur affected by cyclone Michaung. In these four districts, special camps under the scheme will be held from January first week till the end of that month.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, Stalin had received petitions from the public and after he assumed the office of the chief minister, he set up a separate department to look into such grievances. The grievances were redressed within 100 days, the government said.

The separate department has, in the past about two and a half years, received and addressed issues flagged in the about 49 lakh petitions.

The CM also launched in February this year, a district-wise, on the spot assessment, inspection and review plan (Kala Aayvil Mudalamaichar) to ensure timely delivery of government services and welfare schemes to the people.