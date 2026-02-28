<p>India's star Badminton player PV Sindhu found herself stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday amid ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strikes-iran-live-updates-trump-says-us-aims-to-topple-government-in-tehran-3915061">Middle East conflict</a> that left flight operations suspended.</p><p>Sindhu was reportedly on the way to Birmingham for the All England Open, set to begin Tuesday. Sindhu shared a video on Instagram story that showed people stranded in the airport. She captioned the post: "All flights suspended until further notice."</p>.World's busiest airport in Dubai shuts down amid Iran attack.<p>Waves of missile strikes started after US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran on Saturday. Iran later retaliated with counter strikes across the Gulf region, forcing several airports, including the world's busiest Dubai International Airport to shut operations.</p><p>The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran came after weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear programme did not produce any tangible outcome.</p>.India issues aviation alert as airlines suspend West Asia flights amid airspace restrictions.<p>The MEA said its missions in Middle East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance.</p><p>"Our missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions, and follow local security guidance," it said in a statement.</p>