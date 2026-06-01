State assemblies met for 24 days on average in 2025; Karnataka passed most number of bills: Report

Indian state assemblies averaged 24 sittings in 2025, with Odisha leading in sessions and Karnataka in bills passed.

Key highlights

• Average assembly sittings State assemblies met for an average of 24 days in 2025, with Odisha holding the most sittings at 43 days.

• Top bill-passing state Karnataka passed the highest number of bills in 2025, with 84 Bills enacted during 34 sittings.

• Minimum sittings Nagaland had the fewest sittings at seven days, followed by Uttarakhand with ten days.

• Constitutional compliance Some states held minimal sessions to comply with the constitutional requirement of no more than six months between sittings.