State assemblies met for 24 days on average in 2025; Karnataka passed most number of bills: Report

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian state assemblies averaged 24 sittings in 2025, with Odisha leading in sessions and Karnataka in bills passed.
Key highlights
• Average assembly sittings
State assemblies met for an average of 24 days in 2025, with Odisha holding the most sittings at 43 days.
• Top bill-passing state
Karnataka passed the highest number of bills in 2025, with 84 Bills enacted during 34 sittings.
• Minimum sittings
Nagaland had the fewest sittings at seven days, followed by Uttarakhand with ten days.
• Constitutional compliance
Some states held minimal sessions to comply with the constitutional requirement of no more than six months between sittings.
• Bill referral to committees
Kerala referred 96% of its Bills to committees, while Karnataka referred only 2% of its 84 Bills.
Key statistics
24 days
Average number of assembly sittings per state in 2025
43 days (Odisha)
State with maximum sittings in 2025
7 days (Nagaland)
State with minimum sittings in 2025
645 Bills
Total Bills passed by state assemblies in 2025
133 hours
Average sitting hours per assembly in 2025
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 June 2026, 02:51 IST