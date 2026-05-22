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State cannot deny regularisation to similarly placed employees: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that regularisation, where permissible under law, is an executive function falling within the domain of policy and administration.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtemployees

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