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State can't adopt artificial classifications to deny benefits of regularisation: Supreme Court

The bench said the State is expected to act as a model employer and not as a hard-bargaining or avaricious negotiator.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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