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State can't differentiate between serving and retired employees in respect of DA: Supreme Court

The court said that no doubt a financial crunch might be a guiding factor to defer disbursement of certain benefits or may justify separate dates for implementation of beneficial schemes.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKSRTCpensionemployeesschemes

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