<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday said that the state cannot differentiate between serving employees and pensioners while enhancing allowances meant to counter inflation, as “inflationary pressures do not discriminate between a serving employee and a pensioner.”</p><p>Upholding the right to equality for retirees, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Prasanna B Varale said, “In our view, when those benefits serve a common purpose and are linked to inflation, and inflationary pressures do not discriminate between a serving employee and a pensioner, fixing different rates of enhancement of dearness allowance and dearness relief have no rational nexus to the object sought to be achieved and are clearly discriminatory as well as arbitrary.”</p><p>The court said that no doubt a financial crunch might be a guiding factor to defer disbursement of certain benefits or may justify separate dates for implementation of beneficial schemes. </p><p>“But once a decision is taken to provide certain allowances as also to increase them, based on inflation, fixing a higher rate of increase for the ones who are serving than the ones who have retired, would be arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution,” the bench said.</p>.Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to women officers denied permanent commission.<p>The court dismissed the appeals filed by the State of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-srtc">Kerala and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation</a> (KSRTC) against the High Court's 2022 judgment, which held that a classification between employees and pensioners was not justified. </p><p>The bench emphasized the object and purpose of dearness allowance or dearness relief is to mitigate the hardship faced by salaried employees/pensioners due to inflation. </p><p>The court noted the government order in question increases the rate of DA by 14 per cent and DR by 11 per cent, even though the increase is to serve a common object, which is to mitigate the hardship faced by the serving employees and pensioners on account of inflation.</p>