State govts bear 90% of social sector spending as Centre’s share drops sharply: Azim Premji University

<p>New Delhi: State governments now account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s total social sector spending, while the Union government’s share has declined sharply from 23.6 per cent in 2008-09 to just 8.5 per cent in 2024-25, according to a study report released on Friday.</p><p>The report, titled ‘Realising Rights: A Handbook of Welfare in India’, highlights that governments collectively spend around 7 per cent of GDP and 21 per cent of total public expenditure on key welfare sectors and schemes. The report was prepared by the Centre for the Study of the Indian Economy (CSIE) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Azim%20Premji%20University">Azim Premji University</a>.</p>.<p>Despite this, public spending on critical areas remains below policy targets. Expenditure on education continues to hover around 4 per cent of GDP, while spending on health stays below 2 per cent of GDP, the report said.</p><p>The study notes that rights-based interventions have significantly expanded the reach of welfare programmes across the country. Following Supreme Court orders, the number of anganwadi centres rose from 6 lakh to 14 lakh. The National Food Security Act (NFSA) expanded subsidised foodgrain coverage from 36.3 crore to more than 81 crore people.</p><p>The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=MGNREGA">MGNREGA</a>) continues to generate 200–300 crore person-days of employment annually, with women accounting for over 55 per cent of the total employment generated.</p>.Azim Premji University vandalisation: 400+ academics urge varsity to withdraw FIR against Spark Reading Circle.<p>The report also observes that the rapid expansion of cash transfer programmes is reshaping welfare delivery. However, increasing digitisation is creating new challenges related to exclusion errors and accountability.</p><p>“Adequate fiscal commitment, conducive institutional architecture and a human-centred mode of governance are critical for effective realisation of a rights-based welfare state,” the report emphasised.</p><p>Indu Prasad, President, Azim Premji University, said the report aims to contribute to informed public dialogue and strengthen collective efforts towards building a more equitable and inclusive India.</p><p>“A commitment to universal, free public services does not absolve the State of accountability for the quality of those services or for the exclusions that persist within them. Ensuring that services build community solidarity and are delivered with dignity requires mechanisms for participation, public scrutiny, transparency, accountability and time-bound grievance redress,” the report added.</p>