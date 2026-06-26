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State govts bear 90% of social sector spending as Centre’s share drops sharply: Azim Premji University

The report highlights that governments collectively spend around 7 per cent of GDP and 21 per cent of total public expenditure on key welfare sectors and schemes.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:32 IST
IndiaMGNREGAAzim Premji University

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