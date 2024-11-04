'State instrumentality not to resort to falsehood': SC pulls up KPSC for dithering stand on qualification for LDC

The court dismissed appeals filed by Anoop M and others, who held higher qualifications, and the KPSC against the High Court's judgment of October 30, 2023.

It noted the Secretary of the KPSC made "incorrect" statement before this court by filing affidavits.

The bench pointed out notwithstanding this change in its approach, there is no getting over the fact that in the earlier round of litigation, the KPSC was uncompromising in its refusal to consider DCA as an eligible qualification for appointment to the post of LDC.

"We, therefore, have no hesitation in placing the blame for this entire imbroglio on the KPSC as it laid the genesis for this litigation owing to its changing stances at different points of time. We can only hope that the Kerala Public Service Commission learns from this experience and desists, at least in future, from trifling with the lives, hopes and aspirations of candidates who seek public employment," the bench said.