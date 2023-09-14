State players try to make sense of BJP, Cong silence on Naidu’s arrest

BJP, however, has kept the matters hanging despite efforts by its NDA ally to stitch a grand anti-YSRCP coalition in Andhra Pradesh comprising of TDP, Jana Sena, and the BJP.

Jagan, on the other hand, has continued to bail the BJP out on legislative business in the Rajya Sabha where the government lacks a majority and even voted against the no-trust motion in the last parliament session.

For both TDP and YSRCP, support from the ruling party at the center is a critical variable as they enter the election season in 2024. BJP's political line of the turn of events thus assumes importance for the two regional parties slugging it out in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP on the other hand may prefer to keep its options open and cross the bridge as and when needed. Irrespective of BJP’s final call, Kalyan looks all set to join hands with the TDP.

Congress too, which had a bitter parting of ways with Raj Shekhar Reddy’s son has scaled down its reaction with only local leadership in AP and Telangana making sporadic comments on Naidu’s arrest. Though, the TDP contested the last Telangana assembly polls in alliance with the Congress but filed for a quick divorce ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The TDP-Congress alliance having failed to take off, Congress or at least its national leadership may want to keep the door ajar for Jagan. The daughter, Sharmila, is already on her way back to the party.

In politics, there are no permanent friends. Interests and evolving situations guide the course of action.