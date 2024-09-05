State-wise changes in rape law: Similarities & differences between Bengal, Andhra, and Maharashtra Bills

The West Bengal Assembly on September 3 unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill that seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state and life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.

The proposed law, which requires assent from the Bengal Governor and then the President, when enacted, would mark a significant development in the state's legal framework against sexual crimes.

Before Bengal's Aparajita Bill, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra had passed similar bills for women's safety that prescribed death penalties for rapists. Here are the key features, similarities, and differences in the three state bills.

Bengal's 'Aparajita' anti-rape Bill

The Bill, passed on September 3, proposed to amend the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws, and the POCSO Act 2012 "in their application to the state of West Bengal to enhance punishment and to constitute the framework for... expeditious investigation and trial of the heinous act of violence against women and children."

According to the Bill, any fine imposed shall be "fair and reasonable" to meet the medical expenses and rehabilitation of the victim or their next of kin, if applicable, as may be determined by the Special Court and should be paid within the period fixed by it.

While Section 64 of BNS has the provision to punish a rape convict with rigorous imprisonment for not less than 10 years or a life term, the Aparajita Bill seeks not only to enhance the jail term to the “remainder” of the convict’s natural life but also introduces the provision of death penalty.

The new Bill passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly also provides for only capital punishment for the convict if the rape leads to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a vegetative state, amending Section 66 of BNS, which lays down 20 years jail term or life imprisonment or death for the perpetrator in such a scenario.

The Aparajita Bill also amends Section 70 of BNS, doing away with the option of a 20-year jail term for gangrape convicts and providing only life imprisonment and death in such cases.

The Bill passed by the West Bengal assembly requires rape case investigations to be completed within 21 days of the report of the crime, with a possible extension of up to 15 days in some cases.

It has provisions for setting up task forces to investigate cases of sexual assault and special courts to hear such cases.