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States failed to prevent illegal extraction of groundwater: NGT forms panel to check overexploitation

The bench pointed to the gaps and said the report shows that much action is warranted by the states/UTs.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsNational Green TribunalGroundwater

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