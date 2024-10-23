Home
States lack legislative competence to regulate industrial alcohol: Justice B V Nagarathna

Justice Nagarathna, said only because industrial alcohol, by a process, can be converted to alcohol for human consumption as a beverage, it did not entitle the State Legislature to tax or regulate it.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:55 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 15:55 IST
