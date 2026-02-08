<p>Mumbai: In a significant statement, RSS chief Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Mohan%20Bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwa</a>t on Monday said that the stature of Bharat Ratna will go up further if it is conferred upon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Savarkar%27">Veer Savarkar</a>. </p><p>For quite some time, several organisations, individuals and political parties have sought Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of India for Hindutva ideologue Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (28 May, 1883 -26 February, 1966). </p><p>The observations of the RSS chief came at the two-day lecture series - “100 years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons’ - organised to mark the centenary celebrations of the RSS in Mumbai. </p>.RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026.<p>Responding to a question on Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Dr Bhagwat said: “I am not part of that committee…when an opportunity comes, I will surely ask.” </p><p>However, Dr Bhagwat went on to add: “If Bharat Ratna is conferred (to Veer Savarkar) the stature of the award will go up (further).” </p><p>Dr Bhagwat also added that Savarkar resides in the heart of people.</p>