Stature of Bharat Ratna will go up if Savarkar gets it: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Responding to a question on Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Dr Bhagwat said: “I am not part of that committee…when an opportunity comes, I will surely ask.”
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 08:40 IST
Published 08 February 2026, 08:40 IST
India NewsRSSVeer SavarkarMohan BhagwatBharat Ratna

