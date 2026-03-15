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Stay patient amid geopolitical tensions, says SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

'Geopolitical tensions are shaping economic relationships. Conflict in the Middle East has massively disrupted energy supplies. Inevitably, capital markets have been severely impacted,' Pandey said.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSebiMiddle East

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