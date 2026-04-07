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'Stay wherever you are': India's advisory to citizens in Iran amid Trump threat

The Indian embassy asked its citizens in Iran to stay indoors, strictly avoid military installations, power infrastructure and upper floors of high-rise buildings.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsUSIranWest Asia

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