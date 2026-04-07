<p>India issued fresh advisory for its citizens in Iran asking them to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours. The advisory comes after US President Trump gave an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-middle-east-west-asia-strikes-drones-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-kuwait-unsc-missiles-attacks-lebanon-hezbollah-beirut-white-house-mojtaba-khamenei-ceasfire-strikes-on-power-plants-2-3958714">ultimatum to Tehran</a> to open the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not make a deal. </p><p>The Indian embassy asked its citizens in Iran to stay indoors, strictly avoid military installations, power infrastructure and upper floors of high-rise buildings. </p>.India strictly advises citizens against crossing Iranian borders without coordination with Embassy.<p>"In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the embassy," the mission said.</p><p>"Those in embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams. All are requested to monitor official updates closely," it said.</p>.'Restraint over': Hours away from Trump's deadline, Iran warns of targeting US, its allies' infra.<p>The embassy said its emergency numbers remain operational.</p><p>Around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the war began on February 28, and only 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.</p><p>The war began after US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran, followed by counter attacks by Tehran. Several top military and political leaders of Iran have been killed in the strikes.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>