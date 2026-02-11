Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Steady decline in Indian students going abroad for higher education: Education Ministry tells Rajya Sabha

The data is based on information provided by Union home ministry's Bureau of Immigration (BoI) for the period 2023 to 2025.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsEducation

Follow us on :

Follow Us