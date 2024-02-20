Step in right direction: SKM on agitating farmers rejecting government proposal

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13 when their 'Dilli Chalo' march was halted by police.

The call for the march was given by SKM (Non-Political), a splinter group of the SKM, and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press farmers' demands.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SKM said it "welcomed the decision of SKM(NP) and KMM to reject the proposal of a five years contract farming for five crops on MSP@A2+FL+50% and crop diversification by the Union ministers and to continue the struggle till achieve all the common demands".

The decision is a step in the right direction and will ensure greater unity among farmers across India, said the SKM, an umbrella group of various farmer unions.

"...the need of the hour is unity of the kisan movement against the corporate forces. The SKM urges all the kisan organisations across India to support the mass protest of farmers in the constituencies of the BJP-NDA MPs on 21st February 2024 demanding implementation of the agreement signed by the Modi government with the SKM on 9th December 2021 and stop the brutal state repression... (of) farmers' struggle," the SKM said.